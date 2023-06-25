Water Valley house fire leaves family homeless, kills dog

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire has left a Yalobusha County home unlivable for several people, and the family dog is believed to have been killed in the flames.
Angela Gooch received a phone call from her daughter around 3:50 Sunday morning, June 25, saying that her house was on fire.
The Water Valley Fire Department was able to put the fire out but Gooch said the fire destroyed everything.
Water Valley Sheriff's Office tells WTVA that law enforcement are not looking for a suspect at this time.
Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.