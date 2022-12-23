 Skip to main content
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

Water faucet

Water faucet, Photo Date: 10/07/2017. Credit: Pixabay.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities.

Below is a copy of the announcement:

The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:

Tombigbee Water Association

Dorsey Water Association

Town of Mantachie

City of Fulton

City of Tupelo

Cason Water Association

1st section of the North Lee Water Association(approximately 300 customers off of Highway 348)

Brewer Water Association

Industrial parks in Verona and Baldwyn

The change in disinfectant is of critical importance for consumers who use home dialysis units. Free chlorine and chloramine can affect kidney dialysis patients during the dialysis process if the chlorine is not removed form the water being used.

The process of removing chloramine from the water is slightly different from the process used to remove chlorine. Dialysis machines may require modification or adjustment for free chlorine removal. Dialysis patients should contact their physicians for specific information regarding how to accommodate the change in the water supply disinfectant.

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

