Water safety tips as Memorial Day weekend approaches

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More people will be in the water this Memorial Day as the holiday draws near.
Research says about 900 children ages 0 to 19 die in the United States every year from unintentional drowning.
Tupelo High School Head Swim Coach Josh Daniel advises people be smart while around water.
He said to never swim alone, never dive into water you can't see the bottom of and always have a life jacket nearby.
Also, if an accident happens to call 911.
Daniel suggests people to learn CPR and if you don't know how to swim, to take swimming lessons.