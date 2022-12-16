 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch out for burglars this holiday season

  • 0

Local lawmakers say it's important to lock up and have someone watch over your house before you leave town.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Holiday travels leave behind unattended homes.

Local law enforcement says it's important to be extra vigilant during this time of year.

Thieves are watching to see who is not going to be home for the holidays. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says lock it up and take away the keys..

“Try no to leave anything outside that's really valuable. You know, four wheelers, ATV's, your car, vehicles,” Meyers says. “Take all the keys out of them. Make sure all your doors are locked. Leave a light on.”

Law enforcement agencies have policies in place to watch over your home while you're gone.

If you plan to travel let them know and they will check on your house.

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you