Watch out for burglars this holiday season

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Holiday travels leave behind unattended homes.
Local law enforcement says it's important to be extra vigilant during this time of year.
Thieves are watching to see who is not going to be home for the holidays. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says lock it up and take away the keys..
“Try no to leave anything outside that's really valuable. You know, four wheelers, ATV's, your car, vehicles,” Meyers says. “Take all the keys out of them. Make sure all your doors are locked. Leave a light on.”
Law enforcement agencies have policies in place to watch over your home while you're gone.
If you plan to travel let them know and they will check on your house.