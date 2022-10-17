 Skip to main content
Warrant issued for alleged shooter in Weir

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler McDowell

Tyler McDowell

Update Oct. 17, 2022, 11:15 p.m.

Weir Police issued a warrant for the alleged shooter Tyler McDowell of Starkville.

The victim is expected to survive.

Original article below

WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Weir are seeking information about a shooting that apparently happened Sunday evening.

According to the Weir Police Department, a report was made at approximately 9:16 about a shooting at the Weir Apartments on Front Street.

Officers were then notified about a shooting victim at the local hospital. The individual had been shot in the back.

Police said the victim is in stable condition and officers are searching for the shooter. Police did not release any names.

