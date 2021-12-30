Warning issued to Golden Triangle realtors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A warning was issued to Golden Triangle realtors about a possible rapist.
Greater Golden Triangle Realtors shared the warning on Wednesday in a lengthy Facebook post.
The following is the full warning.
URGENT WARNING!
We had a call today from Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department about a credible threat to area REALTORS®! An unidentified male is threatening to have his wife set up an appointment to view a property where he says he will show up and rape the attending REALTOR®! He has made other threats and boasts he has done this four times, twice on the coast and twice in Starkville. We have no verified reports of the rapes he brags about, but they are not always reported.
Please use extra caution! Tips to help protect yourself:
• Use the new SafeShowings app provided as a member benefit by your association. The link sent to GGTR members earlier this month provides you access to the SafeShowings Enterprise app for your phone! Watch the video and follow instructions. To access this free benefit, you must access through the link you were provided. Do not bypass the link provided to go directly to the app store or you will be charged. We strongly encourage you to use it this Safety Feature! We do recommend, however, that you not wait until you are at a property to take the snapshot, but that you meet at your office or a public place first and get the photo there.
• Meet new clients first in a public place, not at a listed property. Your office is ideal if others are there. Your policy should be never meet a new client alone.
• Before you show properties, pre-qualify every individual.
• Don’t assume you will be safe because you are dealing with a woman.
• Keep your phone ready and charged at all times and always let someone know where you will be.
• Stay alert! Don’t let your guard down and if you feel uncomfortable, leave.
STAY SAFE AND REPORT ANY THREATS!