Votes being counted in Corinth city election

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting in Corinth

One of many voters in Corinth's municipal primary on Tuesday. 

 Keaundria Milloy

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Election workers in Corinth will wait until Wednesday to count affidavit ballots and release the tally of those along with affidavit ballots from Tuesday's municipal primaries.

At the moment, Police Chief Ralph Dance is leading the GOP primary for mayor over incumbent Tommy Irwin 52 percent to 48 percent, a difference of only 72 votes.

However, there are 271 GOP absentee ballots already counted and an unknown number of uncounted affidavit Republican ballots.

Those affidavits will be counted starting at 12 p.m.

While the mayor's race is close, the one to replace Dance as the new leader of the police department is not.

Landon Tucker is the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for police chief over fellow department veteran Ben Gann 68 percent to 32 percent.

Alderman at large Mike Hopkins is holding a 5-vote lead over challenger David Curry.

Johnny Butler is leading Ward 1 Alderman Chris Wilson 224-185 in that GOP primary.

Ward 2 Alderman Ben Albarracin appears to have won reelection defeating two opponents in the Republican race.

In the only Democratic primary, Ward 4 incumbent J.C. Hill is losing to challenger Steve Hill 86-46. Jerry Porter picked up 26 votes.

However, there were at least 160 Democratic absentee ballots.

The GOP primary for alderman in Ward 5 will be settled in a runoff in three weeks apparently between Joshua Bryant and David Roberts.

Both appear to have emerged from a field of four candidates in the only alderman race where an incumbent did not run.

The primaries will decide the overall winners since there are no opposing party or independent candidates running in the general election.

Here are the unofficial results without absentees/affidavits:

Mayor (R)

Dance 1,046 52%

Irwin    974  48%

Police Chief (R)

Gann     646   32%

*Tucker 1,375  68%

Alderman at large (R)

Curry      967   50%

Hopkins  972   50%

Alderman Ward 1 (R)

Butler    224   55%

Wilson   185   45%

Alderman Ward 2 (R)

Albarricin   441   60%

Coombs      87    12%

Smith        201   28%

Alderman Ward 4 (D)

J.C. Hill       48   30%

Steve Hill    86   54%

Jerry Porter 26   16%

Alderman Ward 5 (R)

Bryant     164   44%

Dobbins     40   11%

Roberts     97    26%

Timbes      69    19%

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

