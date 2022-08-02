Votes being counted in Corinth city election

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Election workers in Corinth will wait until Wednesday to count affidavit ballots and release the tally of those along with affidavit ballots from Tuesday's municipal primaries.
At the moment, Police Chief Ralph Dance is leading the GOP primary for mayor over incumbent Tommy Irwin 52 percent to 48 percent, a difference of only 72 votes.
However, there are 271 GOP absentee ballots already counted and an unknown number of uncounted affidavit Republican ballots.
Those affidavits will be counted starting at 12 p.m.
While the mayor's race is close, the one to replace Dance as the new leader of the police department is not.
Landon Tucker is the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for police chief over fellow department veteran Ben Gann 68 percent to 32 percent.
Alderman at large Mike Hopkins is holding a 5-vote lead over challenger David Curry.
Johnny Butler is leading Ward 1 Alderman Chris Wilson 224-185 in that GOP primary.
Ward 2 Alderman Ben Albarracin appears to have won reelection defeating two opponents in the Republican race.
In the only Democratic primary, Ward 4 incumbent J.C. Hill is losing to challenger Steve Hill 86-46. Jerry Porter picked up 26 votes.
However, there were at least 160 Democratic absentee ballots.
The GOP primary for alderman in Ward 5 will be settled in a runoff in three weeks apparently between Joshua Bryant and David Roberts.
Both appear to have emerged from a field of four candidates in the only alderman race where an incumbent did not run.
The primaries will decide the overall winners since there are no opposing party or independent candidates running in the general election.
Here are the unofficial results without absentees/affidavits:
Mayor (R)
Dance 1,046 52%
Irwin 974 48%
Police Chief (R)
Gann 646 32%
*Tucker 1,375 68%
Alderman at large (R)
Curry 967 50%
Hopkins 972 50%
Alderman Ward 1 (R)
Butler 224 55%
Wilson 185 45%
Alderman Ward 2 (R)
Albarricin 441 60%
Coombs 87 12%
Smith 201 28%
Alderman Ward 4 (D)
J.C. Hill 48 30%
Steve Hill 86 54%
Jerry Porter 26 16%
Alderman Ward 5 (R)
Bryant 164 44%
Dobbins 40 11%
Roberts 97 26%
Timbes 69 19%