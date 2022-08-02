Voters in Corinth try to decide who should serve as city leaders

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A day of voting in Corinth should bring some clarity as to who will serve in top jobs at City Hall.
Voters are deciding on races for mayor, police chief and alderman by ward and citywide in party primaries. All but one are Republican.
City Clerk Brandy Smith described turnout as "steady" at midday.
The mayor's race probably has the most interest because incumbent Tommy Irwin is facing a challenge from Police Chief Ralph Dance.
With Dance running for mayor, two police department veterans are running as Republicans to take his place — Ben Gann and Landon Tucker.
The race for alderman at large pits incumbent Mike Hopkins against David Curry.
Ward 1 Alderman Chris Wilson is being opposed by Johnny Butler.
Ward 2 Alderman Ben Albarracin is trying to fend off challenges from Mark Coombs and Danny Lynn Smith.
The only Democratic primary is in Ward 4 where Alderman J.C. Hill is up against Steve Hill and Jerry Porter.
Ward 5 will have a new alderman with incumbent Michael McFall not running. The candidates on the ballot are Joshua Bryant, Angela Dobbins, David Roberts and Jennifer Brown Timbes.
Ward 3 Alderman Chip Wood is unopposed.
Any unsettled races will be decided in a runoff in three weeks. The primaries will decide the overall winners instead of needing to hold a general election.
