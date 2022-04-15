Vote on Tupelo Thoroughfare nearing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Thoroughfare Committee has been trying to widen Eason Boulevard for over a decade.
The committee has approved a bid for the widening project and recommended the Tupelo City Council accept the project plan.
The project will run from Eason Boulevard to Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road right in front of the Itawamba Community College campus.
Fred Shumpert said this is well needed because of the overflow of traffic.
"I think it would be nice," he said. "We got people getting off work at 3:30, and a turning lane would be nice."
The city plans to change the four-lane roadway to a five-lane roadway.
James Wofford agrees with the plan.
"This area has a college and has new businesses coming through, so it will be more access to in-and-out traffic."
The engineering and the right-of-way for the project is already complete.
Thoroughfare Committee Chairman Greg Pirkle said this project is needed for the community.
"This is something that I think the council is very encouraged by and wants to continue. So, I think we won't have any difficulty having it approved."
Pirkle said this is a $4.1 million project that will take about a year to a year-and-a-half to complete.
The Tupelo City Council will vote on it at the April 19 meeting.