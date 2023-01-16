 Skip to main content
Volunteers spent MLK Day of Service at trail clean-up

  • Updated
Clean-up at the Beech Springs Pavilion and Bike Campground on Jan. 16, 2023, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several individuals spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up a public trail in Tupelo.

Volunteers racked leaves and picked up trash at the Beech Springs Pavilion and Bike Campground along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

