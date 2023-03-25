Volunteers provide free food to Amory residents, first responders

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several places in Amory that once held years of memories are severely damaged or destroyed all together.
"Once it started coming, it started shaking [the place] and I ran to get in my tub, but it felt like it was pulling me up," Mary Jenkins said. She said she moved to the closet after that and added that the tornado tore holes in her wall. That is when she saw rain pouring into her apartment.
When speaking with WTVA 9 News, Jenkins became emotional.
"I've never been use to depending on staying with nobody until I get on my feet and that hurts."
Staples in Amory like the Amory High School football field look unfamiliar. Meanwhile, the Amory Skate Center is destroyed.
Owner Diane Hunt said she does not know if she is going to be able to reopen or rebuild the skating rink.
Residents in the area are without power and with little water pressure.
WTVA 9 News spoke with Jenkins while she was getting something to eat from one of the several food trucks offering free food for those in need.
"We've been asked several times how much it costs and that kind of breaks my heart because I'm just like, 'No, it's free. We're here to take care of you guys, you know?' That's what we're here for," J.T. Winters said. He is apart of Sunshine Ministries.
Winters along with Stand Firm Ministries are giving out hot dogs, chips and drinks while it is needed.
Resources are also available to first responders.
"Most first responders are not actually going to stop and take care of themselves the way they should, so we wanted to come in and feed the first responders here today," Jennifer Brignac said. She came all the way from Tupelo with Jo's Cafe to serve free food to first responders in the area.
"That helps alot because with our lights being off it gives us hope that we do have something to eat," Jenkins said.