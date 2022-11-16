Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving lunch at Tupelo Salvation Army

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - As Thanksgiving draws closer, the Salvation Army in Tupelo is in need of more volunteers to help prepare for its annual community lunch.
Captain Heather Dolby said this event has served over 3,000 people in years past. That not only includes people who are staying at the shelter, but also, seniors in need or families who could not afford a turkey dinner.
The Salvation Army will also offer delivery for those cannot get out of their house or for first responders.
A drive-thru option will also be available.
Volunteers are needed for all of the activities that will happen this Thanksgiving.
“It is so fun. People come and go as they’re able to," Captain Dolby said. "Some folks can come for a little bit. Some folks like to stay all day. It’s a great opportunity for families. They can bring their children. Students can get volunteer hours. It is just a beautiful way to share Thanksgiving with your neighbors.”
If you would like to see what positions are available and/or to sign up and become a volunteer, you can click on this link.
You can also visit the Salvation Army Tupelo MS Facebook page or call their office at (662) 842-9222 for more information.