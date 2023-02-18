 Skip to main content
Volunteer groups are providing disaster relief to Tippah County

courtesy of Tim Jackson - Drone footage captures the damage an EF2 tornado did to one property.

RIPLEY, Miss (WTVA) -- Disaster relief is on its way to the people of Tippah County after Thursday's severe weather damaged multiple properties.

Initial damage assessments shown that that thirty homes in Tippah County were affected and seven homes were significantly damaged.

Representatives from American Red Cross and Team Rubicon came to Ripley today to meet with people who needed help and made plans to provide aid over the next week.

People say they are grateful for the help from volunteers after surviving an EF2 tornado.

"It's just overwhelming," says tornado victim Scott Stubbs. "You don't think it can happen to you, but when it does, to know you've got that kind of support, you feel like you can get through anything."

If your property was damaged by the storms and you need assistance, contact your local EMA director to get set up with Team Rubicon or American Red Cross.

