Volunteer fire departments deal with shortage of firefighters

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Right now, volunteer fire departments are dealing with a shortage of volunteer firefighters.
Firefighters respond to various calls, from car wrecks and medical calls to vehicle lock-outs. Some do it without a 'thank you' or a paycheck.
“You get to help somebody on what might be the worst day of their life," Chief Michael Moody said. He has been a part of the Nettleton Fire Department for 11 years. He has been chief for the last seven years.
He said a full staff consists of about 30 members.
“We have around 18 members," he said. "We have female and male members on the department.”
“It’s taxing on the members because we feel obligated to provide the service; but then, you like to go spend time with family," Bruce Volunteer Fire Department Chief Sput Deaton said. "You’d like the time off, and sometimes you’re called off at the most inopportune time.”
He said the shortage of members is a "heart problem".
“You’ve got to have a servant’s heart to volunteer for something that costs you,” he said.
These types of firefighters not only volunteer their time to the job, but they use their own vehicles and gas.
Chief Deaton and Chief Moody say it is a job that must be done.
“It’s got to be done because if we don’t volunteer, then our fire rating gets increased. Our insurance goes up," Chief Deaton said.
The shortage of volunteer firefighters creates a couple of ripple effects. First, man power throughout all times of the day is limited.
“A lot of your people work day shift; and, you know, help is very scarce during the day,” Chief Moody said.
Second, each department is struggling to hire young people.
“Most of them are in their 50s and 60s. Some of them are pushing 70s," Chief Deaton said.
He added that more volunteer firefighters mean more money saved for each community.
"Save yourself some money. Get on the fire department," he said.
Anyone that is interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can visit their local volunteer fire department and speak with the chief or pick up an application.