Volunteer fire chief asks for drinking water donations

Firefighters not only need water to put out fires, they need water to drink while they put the fires out as well.
The Union Volunteer Fire Department just south of Plantersville here in Lee County is where the Chief Steve Cagle, said he wants to do something not just for his department but for all volunteer fire departments in the county.
The county fire departments are all volunteer We're limited on funds." he said about his needs.
Cagle has fought fires like the one this past Saturday in Verona, for the past forty years.
He says it takes a lot of drinking water for his firefighters to put a fire out especially when it's as hot as it is outside right now.
"Collums bumper service caught fire. Luckily there were people coming into town bringing us cases of water while we were on that scene. "Cagle continued.
Cagle says that two firemen from another department actually over- heated and needed medical attention.
The fire chief says he wants to make sure that Union and other Lee county fire departments have enough water when they fight a fire.
"We would love for donations . They could contact me on my cell at 662-213-2201 . We've got 18 departments in this county and every department in this county would loke to have some bottled water for their guys." he said.