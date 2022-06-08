VIDEO - Reaction: Rebels to play in Super Regional this weekend

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Chickasaw, southeastern Pontotoc, southern Lee and northwestern Monroe Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Troy, or 9 miles south of Pontotoc, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville, Troy, Nettleton, New Houlka, Algoma, Chiwapa, Mooreville, Palmetto, Pannell, Leotis, Old Union, Wallfield, Richmond and George P Cossar State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH