Victim killed in Louisville mass shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Louisville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five people hurt.
The shooting happened at approximately 2:39 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Blackwell grocery store on the intersection of Jones Avenue and John C Stennis Drive.
Five of the victims are adults and one is a minor.
Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets later identified the deceased victim as Devonte McMillian 23, of Louisville, who was pronounced dead at a hospital in Jackson.
Sheets said someone shot McMillian at least once in the head. An autopsy will be performed.
The police chief confirmed at least one suspect is in custody.