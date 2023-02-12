 Skip to main content
Victim killed in Louisville mass shooting identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting at Blackwell grocery store in Louisville, MS

Blackwell grocery store in Louisville, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 12, 2023.

February 12th, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Louisville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five people hurt.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:39 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Blackwell grocery store on the intersection of Jones Avenue and John C Stennis Drive.

Five of the victims are adults and one is a minor.

Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets later identified the deceased victim as Devonte McMillian 23, of Louisville, who was pronounced dead at a hospital in Jackson.

Sheets said someone shot McMillian at least once in the head. An autopsy will be performed.

The police chief confirmed at least one suspect is in custody.

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

