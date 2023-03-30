 Skip to main content
Veterans of Foreign Wars sends aid to Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The city of Winona was out of power for nearly a week. Many lost most of their groceries and some lost everything they owned. Nonprofits and organizations from all over have been there helping out this community.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars national headquarters sent aid to Winona. Many people came out Thursday afternoon to pick up essential items.

Christopher Johnson is a native of Winona. He said as soon as he saw the damage he knew he needed to come help.

“Part of the number of things is body supplies and food supplies, some water, some baby wipes, feminine products, things that people may need to have got washed away,” Johnson said. “Things of that nature just some things that can help build up. I saw what happened on the news and I woke up. I gotta come down and do something to help out.”

Johnson said he’s glad to be able to come back to help out his hometown. Many residents here said they’re grateful for the help they are receiving.

