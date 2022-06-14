Veteran Tupelo educator named ECEC principal

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Katie Coon is the new principal of the Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) in Tupelo.
The Board of Trustees approved the appointment on Tuesday, June 14.
The Corinth native is no stranger to Tupelo, having been with the Tupelo Public School District for 17 years.
For the past five years, she’s been the assistant principal at Pierce Street Elementary School.
She holds degrees from Mississippi State University and Delta State University.
Coon assumes her new job on July 1.
The ECEC serves pre-kindergarten age children.