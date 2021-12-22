Vet urges people to think commitment when making pet a holiday gift

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Dr. Kirk Shumperd of Pet Wellness Center in Tupelo said if you're considering getting a pet this Christmas, be aware of the responsibility of taking care of it.
He said make sure everyone is on the same page.
"We see after the holidays unfortunately some bounce back," he said. "We'll have some puppies that people don't, they're trying to rehome and in the worse cases they abandon in places or drop them in the shelter and they're already overloaded."
Shumperd said he wants people to realize the pet is a member of the family, not just another gift.
He said to be sure to get the animals properly treated with their shits and other essentials they'll need while their young.
They usually see an increase in appointments during the holidays.
"It's important to get puppies vaccinated, kind of like children. There are a series of vaccinations that puppies and kittens need. We usually recommend 6, 9, 12 and 16 weeks for a total of 4 sets of shots."
Also, if you plan to get a pet, make sure they are comfortable with the new environment.