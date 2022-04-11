Verona police officer arrested after weekend wreck

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Verona police officer faces multiple charges after a weekend wreck in Saltillo.
Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said Jonathan Boyd is accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Friday, April 8.
The wreck happened on International Drive.
The police chief said one car sideswiped another; and both drivers agreed to go to a nearby convenience store, but Boyd did not arrive. The other driver then called 911.
McKinney said Boyd was wearing his Verona police uniform and was in a personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also involved in the case; troopers charged him with DUI.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said Boyd was off-duty at the time of the wreck. Boyd's been suspended