Verona has decided to keep their mask mandate for now

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - City of Verona Board of Alderman voted at their last board meeting to continue their mask mandate for at least another 30 days.
Mayor Bobby Williams said, "The pandemic is still here and it hasn't completely gone away."
Willams said the board of alderman voted 4-1 to go ahead and keep it in place.
They will vote again in 30 days.
"It was a good idea to keep the mask mandate because it gives an extra layer of protection for the citizens of Verona."
He said they do plan to drop the mask mandate at some point in the future.