Verona bank robbery suspect is expected to plead guilty in federal court

  • 0
Antonia Cannon

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA)- A man is expected to plead guilty in federal court to holding up the Renasant Bank in Verona.

Antonia Cannon of Shannon was scheduled to go on trial March 6 for the December 30th bank robbery.

An FBI agent says Cannon got away from the bank in a red Cadillac that a ranger saw on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The defendant eventually stopped his car in a west Tupelo neighborhood and gave up not even an hour after the crime.

Law enforcement found the $4,700 dollars stolen from the bank.

The agent adds Cannon told an officer the gun used in the robbery was actually a toy instead of the real thing.

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

