Verona bank robbery suspect is expected to plead guilty in federal court

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA)- A man is expected to plead guilty in federal court to holding up the Renasant Bank in Verona.
Antonia Cannon of Shannon was scheduled to go on trial March 6 for the December 30th bank robbery.
An FBI agent says Cannon got away from the bank in a red Cadillac that a ranger saw on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The defendant eventually stopped his car in a west Tupelo neighborhood and gave up not even an hour after the crime.
Law enforcement found the $4,700 dollars stolen from the bank.
The agent adds Cannon told an officer the gun used in the robbery was actually a toy instead of the real thing.