 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

  • Updated
  • 0
Bank robbery chase scene in Tupelo

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery.

Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup.

Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace Parkway saw what was reported as the getaway vehicle but it did not stop.

Tupelo police officers then took over the pursuit, which ended on Bryan Drive.

Nunn says that is where officers took Antonia Cannon into custody.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you