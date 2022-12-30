Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery.
Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup.
Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace Parkway saw what was reported as the getaway vehicle but it did not stop.
Tupelo police officers then took over the pursuit, which ended on Bryan Drive.
Nunn says that is where officers took Antonia Cannon into custody.