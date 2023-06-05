Venezuelan Mariangeles Grear first came to U.S. to receive treatment at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) — Mariangeles Grear came to the United States at the age of 13 to receive treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
She was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in 2000 in her home country of Venezuela.
She and her family would travel to the U.S. where she didn’t speak English. The only thing she knew about the country was Disney World.
She remembers asking her dad if she was going to die. He said “no” and told her the family was going to a place in Memphis for treatment.
“I'm like, 'Where's Memphis? Is it close to Orlando?'”
She said goodbye to her friends, believing she would never return.
Grear underwent two rounds of chemotherapy at St. Jude; and within six months, she was back home celebrating her 14th birthday.
Several years later, she received a degree from the University of Memphis, got married and now works at St. Jude.
She said the best way to help is to buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home.
“With those tickets, you're saving lives,” she said. “You saved my life 22 years ago. You're saving the life of somebody that tomorrow is going to have the worst day of their life. They're going be able to rest and be able to go to St. Jude with the hope that they're going to walk out of the doors like I did 22 years ago.”
