Vehicle crashes into empty building in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. - A Monday afternoon car crash ended with an abandoned building destroyed and the driver of the vehicle issued citations from Tupelo Police.
According to Tupelo Police, it happened in the area of North Green, North of Barnes Street.
A vehicle hit an empty building and then the driver ran off.
Police later posted on Facebook that officers issued citations to a suspect for leaving the scene, along with driving with a suspended license.
According to the post, one witness said the vehicle was dodging a child and a dog at the time of the crash.
Public Works crews pushed the building flat due to it being unstable.