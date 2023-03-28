 Skip to main content
Various forms of tornado aid helping people in Montgomery County

  Updated
  • 0
Tornado recovery in Winona, MS

Food truck helping with tornado recovery in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 28, 2023.

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Donations and aid continue to pour in Montgomery County as residents recover from Friday’s tornado.

For example, Morgan & Morgan law firm delivered truck loads of supplies.

“We’ve been offering food and clothing items, basic necessities, deodorant soaps, just basic needs people need to put themselves together,” Morgan & Morgan attorney Lindsay Varnadoe said.

Mallory health clinic checked vitals and distributed medicines.

Mallory health clinic helping with tornado recovery in Winona, MS

Mallory health clinic helping with tornado recovery in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 28, 2023.

Food trucks from as far away as Jackson have been giving out meals along with the Salvation Army.

Food truck helping with tornado recovery in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 28, 2023.

Food truck helping with tornado recovery in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 28, 2023.

Residents told WTVA reporter Chris Nalls they’re thankful for everyone’s help.

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

