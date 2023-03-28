Various forms of tornado aid helping people in Montgomery County

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Donations and aid continue to pour in Montgomery County as residents recover from Friday’s tornado.
For example, Morgan & Morgan law firm delivered truck loads of supplies.
“We’ve been offering food and clothing items, basic necessities, deodorant soaps, just basic needs people need to put themselves together,” Morgan & Morgan attorney Lindsay Varnadoe said.
Mallory health clinic checked vitals and distributed medicines.
Food trucks from as far away as Jackson have been giving out meals along with the Salvation Army.
Residents told WTVA reporter Chris Nalls they’re thankful for everyone’s help.