Vanleigh RV closing in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Vanleigh RV is closing its facility in Burnsville.

The company, which is a division of Tiffin Motorhomes, informed employees on Monday, Jan. 9.

The last day of employment is March 10.

“Although we are hopeful that we will resume operations at the facility in the future, which may allow us to rehire some positions, you should consider the closure to be permanent given current uncertainties in the RV market,” according to a company statement.

In a letter from Tiffin, dated Jan. 9, it blames inflation, rising interest rates, high fuel prices and a weakening stock market

“Certain products we offer have been impacted more than others, and this reality has forced us to carefully assess how to position our business for the future,” according to Tiffin’s statement.

