Vandals targeted Lee County church

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Vandals have been targeting Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County.
The small church is a few miles northeast of Tupelo.
Pastor William Bass said the vandals smashed lights and cut donuts in the parking lot causing rocks to dent the church’s door.
A security camera captured the vandals in action.
Someone in a black truck stole the church’s mailbox and landscaping rocks surrounding it.
If the vandals wanted a mailbox so bad, Bass said they should have just asked and the church would have helped them buy one.
He said more security cameras will be installed.
Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.