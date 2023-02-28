 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Vandals targeted Lee County church

  • Updated
  • 0
Mailbox thief at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County, MS

Someone stole the mailbox at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County, Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Vandals have been targeting Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County.

The small church is a few miles northeast of Tupelo.

Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County, MS

Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 28, 2023.

Pastor William Bass said the vandals smashed lights and cut donuts in the parking lot causing rocks to dent the church’s door.

Vandalism at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 28, 2023.

Someone smashed the outdoor lights at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 28, 2023.

A security camera captured the vandals in action.

Someone in a black truck stole the church’s mailbox and landscaping rocks surrounding it.

If the vandals wanted a mailbox so bad, Bass said they should have just asked and the church would have helped them buy one.

Vandalism at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County, MS

Vandalism at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church in Lee County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 28, 2023.

He said more security cameras will be installed.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you