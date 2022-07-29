Vandals attack Pontotoc County neighborhood, destroying over 30 mailboxes and damaging an SUV

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- One Pontotoc county neighborhood was severely vandalized. More than 30 mailboxes in the Endville community were damaged as well as an SUV.
Vandalizing a mailbox is a federal crime. The U.S. Postal Inspectors and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office is investigating. Sheriff Leo mask says his deputies are gathering surveillance video from the houses that were hit.
The local mail carrier can’t believe it.
“It’s the worst thing he’s seen in 23 years. Maybe one or two mailboxes, but nothing like this,” resident Paul Warren quotes his mailman.
Warren’s Ford Bronco was hit during the attack on his neighborhood.
“I feel uneasy without even going to sleep with someone coming through and destroying what you have,” says Warren.
This incident is not common to the rural neighborhood.
“It’s a very quiet neighborhood. Nothing ever happens. Nothing,” resident Paul Warren said. “Quite shocking ot the whole neighborhood. They come back again Wednesday and uncovered this. I guess to show off their work still. They got the rest of the mailboxes I guess they hadn’t gotten before.”
Call either the Pontotoc Sheriff’s Department or U.S. Postal Inspectors if you know who did this.