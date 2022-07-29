 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vandals attack Pontotoc County neighborhood, destroying over 30 mailboxes and damaging an SUV

  • 0
Mailbox down

Destroyed mailbox from Pontotoc County neighborhood. Photo: July 29, 2022.

 By: Sami Roebuck

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- One Pontotoc county neighborhood was severely vandalized. More than 30 mailboxes in the Endville community were damaged as well as an SUV. 

 

Vandalizing a mailbox is a federal crime. The U.S. Postal Inspectors and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office is investigating. Sheriff Leo mask says his deputies are gathering surveillance video from the houses that were hit.

 

The local mail carrier can’t believe it. 

 

“It’s the worst thing he’s seen in 23 years. Maybe one or two mailboxes, but nothing like this,” resident Paul Warren quotes his mailman.

 

Warren’s Ford Bronco was hit during the attack on his neighborhood. 

 

“I feel uneasy without even going to sleep with someone coming through and destroying what you have,” says Warren.

 

This incident is not common to the rural neighborhood.

 

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood. Nothing ever happens. Nothing,” resident Paul Warren said. “Quite shocking ot the whole neighborhood. They come back again Wednesday and uncovered this. I guess to show off their work still. They got the rest of the mailboxes I guess they hadn’t gotten before.”

 

Call either the Pontotoc Sheriff’s Department or U.S. Postal Inspectors if you know who did this. 

 

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you