USPS investigating thefts in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Postal inspectors hope the public can provide information about the theft of mail in Tupelo.
Someone stole mail from a collection box in March at the West Main Street Post Office.
The USPS is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call 877-876-2455 or submit a tip using the postalinspectors.uspis.gov website.
The USPS shared the following safety tips:
- The most secure way to send U.S. Mail is through your local post office window service counter. If that is not feasible, the next safest way is to use the inside collection slots that deposit mail directly into the post office.
- If using the Postal Service’s outside blue collection boxes, never deposit mail after the last dispatch time. Each box has dispatch times printed on a label, and it will point you to the location for the latest pickup time in your area. Avoid depositing mail during the night, Sundays, and federal holidays.
- If you witness someone going into a collection box or mail delivery receptacle during non-postal work times, contact your local police, and notify postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.
- Sign up for Informed Delivery ™ so that you will be notified about mail that the USPS expects to deliver to your mail receptacle.
- Do not allow your mail to sit overnight in mail boxes. If you are going out of town, submit a mail hold order to pause your delivery of U.S. Mail.
- If you think you are a victim of mail theft, contact local law enforcement and the United States Postal Inspection Service.