Use caution with space heaters this winter

According to the National Fire Association, heating equipment such as space heaters is the leading cause of house fires across the country. During this time of the year another major cause of fires is cooking.
Extension cords are not to be used for space heaters according to Local firefighter, Captain Foster Fields (Aberdeen Fire Dept.)
Here are a few tips
- NEVER plug them into extension cords
- Always place them on hard, level surfaces
- Unplug when not in use
- Put smoke alarms in every bedroom
- Don't put them near
- Paint
- Gas Cans
- Matches
- furniture
- clothing
As we approach the holidays it is important to remember a couple of things when cooking. NEVER leave hot grease unattended and always completely thaw out turkeys before frying them.
In the case a grease fire does happen, get a lid and cover the pan that is burning. Then use a fire extinguisher or drape a really wet towel of the pan to smother it.