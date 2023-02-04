UPDATED: Handcuffed escapee, now in law enforcement custody

Updated Article:
A man on the run for more than a month for felony charges in Lowndes County has been arrested.
Mac Brandon Shield was taken in custody around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, February 4 2023, at a home on MS Hwy 50 East.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said another person was arrested and will face charges.
Shields is facing multiple felony charges, including felony escape and possession of stolen firearm.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found.
It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday.
Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus.
According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car accident at the intersection of North and West Lehmberg Roads near the Highway 82 East overpass.
Chief Daughtry said Shields was involved in the accident but was not injured.
“While we were processing the scene of the accident, one of our officers discovered a stolen firearm in the car with Shields,” said Chief Daughtry. “We placed him under arrest, and while placing him in our police car for transport, he pushed away officers and ran East into the woods on the other side of Lehmberg Road.”
Chief Daughtry and his officers searched for Shields for an extended time.
“We were unable to locate him, and we are asking the public to be aware that he may be in the area. He was handcuffed behind his back and is five-foot-seven inches tall and has a thin build,” Chief Daughtry added.
Shields faces several felony charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and felony escape.
Chief Daughtry added that anyone found to be hiding or aiding Shields will be charged with hindering prosecution.
Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or use the anonymous P3 app for any smartphone.