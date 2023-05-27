UPDATE: Wanted man surrenders to Columbus police after shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

UPDATE 9:05 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A wanted man turned himself in to Columbus police Saturday evening nearly 24 hours after a shooting inside a sports bar left one person dead and four others injured.
Undra Lamorris Williams, 30, voluntarily surrendered to officers before 7 p.m. Saturday.
"After he appeared on the news and social media, a family member reached out to Williams," said Chief Joseph Daughtry.
Daughtry added he and Williams later started talking and arrangements were made for him to surrender.
For now, the accused shooter is being held in the Lowndes County jail and is expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday on a murder charge.
UPDATE 3:21 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus have identified the man wanted for an overnight shooting that led to the city's first homicide of the year.
Undra Lamorris Williams, 30, is being sought following the fatal shooting Friday night of Devin Thompson inside the Inferno Sports Bar on Highway 45.
"You have my personal word that no one will know you called or sent us information on the P3 app," said Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.
People are asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 if they know where Williams is. The information could lead to a cash reward being paid.
ORIGINAL STORY
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — An overnight shooting inside a Columbus sports bar left one person dead and four people hurt in what is the city's first homicide of 2023.
Columbus police officers and firefighters responded to the Inferno Sports Bar in the 2100 block of Highway 45 after getting a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said one of the shooting victims died at the bar while four others were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle in private vehicles.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the man who died as Devin Thompson, 33, of Columbus.
Daughtry identified the four who survived as:
- Gregory Morris, 48, who was shot in the chest
- Roderick Williams, 39, who was grazed in the shoulder
- Nikita Chandler, 38, who was shot in the chest
- Amber Shirley, 30, who had a bullet fragment in the foot
He did not know their conditions.
"This was not a random act of violence," said Daughtry. "There was an ongoing disagreement with those involved, and they happened to see each other at the business."
The chief added investigators are working to arrest the shooter.