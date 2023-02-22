UPDATE: Victim identified after fatal shooting at Yokohama plant in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed that 28-year-old Javerest Gray of Starkville was the man killed after a shooting at the Yokohama plant in West Point.
The current person of interest in the case is 41-year-old Willie Swain, Jr., who is still on the run.
Sheriff Scott is asking that Swain turn himself in immediately.
Original Article:
Authorities responded to a shooting Wednesday morning at the Yokohama plant in Clay County, Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed.
Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter Jr. confirmed one person is dead. He has yet to identify the individual.
Carter and the sheriff are expected to provide more information soon.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.