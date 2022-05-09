Update: Vicky White Dies after gunshot wound, Casey White in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTVA) -
UPDATE - Vicky White, the Alabama Corrections officer who was on the run with a murder suspect, has died from an self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Fox News.
After 11 days on the run, an Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were found Monday afternoon and taken into custody in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals.
The car chase resulted in a crash. The Illinois Sheriff said as she was facing arrest, Vicky White, shot herself in the head, later dying from her injuries.
The morning on April 29th, Vicky White walked Casey White out of the Lauderdale County Jail and drove off, claiming she was taking him to the courthouse for a mental evaluation, the two never returned.
The two left the area, where authorities later found abandoned cars in Tennessee and Indiana.
In the several weeks leading up to their disappearance, Vicky White announced her plans to retire and sold her Alabama home.
Vicky White was an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office for 17 years, serving as the assistant director of corrections at the county's jail.
According to news outlets, Vicky White and Casey White's relationship dated back two years.
As for Casey White, he still has the remainder of a 75 year prison sentence to serve, as well as his capital murder trial scheduled to being in June.
An autopsy is set for Tuesday on Vicky White.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.