Update: Verona police officer terminated after weekend wreck

Updated 7:00 p.m., 4/12/2022
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - After meeting on Wednesday (April 12, 2022), the Verona Mayor and Board of Aldermen made the decision to fire former police officer Jonathan Boyd.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said that Boyd was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene after the wreck in Saltillo.
He also said that although Boyd had not had his license suspended or a DUI before his hiring, in his time with the Verona Police Department before the weekend wreck, Boyd had his license suspended at least one time and at least one DUI.
Chief Nunn took responsibility for Boyd's actions, but said that the behavior is not representative of the department.
"We as law enforcement officers are no different from anyone else and we should be held to the same standards as everyone else," Chief Nunn said.
Chief Nunn told WTVA he's coming up with ways to prevent similar events from happening in the future.
Original Story:
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Verona police officer faces multiple charges after a weekend wreck in Saltillo.
Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said Jonathan Boyd is accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Friday, April 8.
The wreck happened on International Drive.
The police chief said one car sideswiped another; and both drivers agreed to go to a nearby convenience store, but Boyd did not arrive. The other driver then called 911.
McKinney said Boyd was wearing his Verona police uniform and was in a personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also involved in the case; troopers charged him with DUI.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said Boyd was off-duty at the time of the wreck. Boyd's been suspended