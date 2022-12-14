UPDATE: Two officers killed in morning shooting in Bay St. Louis

UPDATE at 7:00 a.m.: The Department of Public Safety reports the second officer has died.
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WTVA) - One officer is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday morning.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m.
The Department of Public Safety said Bay St. Louis police responded to a call at a Motel 6 off of Highway 90.
Officers arrived and found a woman, who would fatally shoot an officer and injure another before killing herself.
Right now, MBI is investigating and gathering evidence. Once their investigation is finished, their findings will go to the Attorney General's Office.