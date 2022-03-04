UPDATE: Two arrested after shooting at Starkville shopping center near MSU wounds one

UPDATE 8:24 a.m.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police arrested two people in connection with Friday's shooting at a shopping center near Mississippi State University.
Officers identified them as Jahreal Isaac, 19, of Starkville, and JahHayvious Clayton, 18, of Starkville.
Each teenager is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of felony malicious mischief.
Police said they showed up at University Crossing Shopping Center at Highway 12 and Spring Street before 5:30 p.m. after a fight outside of Rue 21 led to multiple shots being fired.
Oktibbeha County sheriff's deputies found one wounded person in a vehicle on Blackjack Road shortly after the shooting.
Original story Friday 6:37 p.m.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville say a Friday evening shooting at a shopping center near Mississippi State University wounded one person.
Sergeant Brandon Lovelady said it happened before 6 p.m. behind the Starbucks in the University Crossing Shopping Center at Highway 12 and Spring Street.
According to Lovelady, two people were arguing in the parking lot, which eventually triggered the gunfire.
The victim was found outside of the city on Blackjack Road less than five miles from where the shooting happened.
Oktibbeha County sheriff's deputies told WTVA 9 News a male riding in the vehicle they pulled over had not realized he had been shot.
Doctors are now treating him at OCH Regional Medical Center.
Look for updates on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News app.