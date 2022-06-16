UPDATE: Two arrested after FBI raids building in downtown Columbus

 Skip to main content
Two arrested after FBI raids building in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Federal agents arrested two Columbus businessmen accused of defrauding the federal government out of nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief money.

Their arrests Thursday came on the same day the FBI raided a downtown building they own.

A federal grand jury indicted Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson on multiple charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors contend the two defrauded the government by lying on applications to get the money through a couple of programs. 

According to court records, the two used the cash to buy Court Square Tower, which is where the FBI raid happened Thursday morning.

The government says the two also used the money for other real estate transactions, political contributions, donations to Jackson State University and the JSU Tiger Fund Athletic Foundation and loan payments on vehicles.

The indictment also says Edwards and Richardson gave cash gifts to family, friends and employees of their companies, some ranging from $12,000 to $30,000 each.

Both appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge Roy Percy in Oxford. He set their bonds at $10,000 each and ordered them to return to court next Wednesday.

