UPDATE: TVA ends rolling power blackouts for now

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Some people briefly lost power on Christmas Eve morning to keep the power going for everyone during the bitter cold.
The Tennessee Valley Authority asked its power providers Saturday for a second day in a row to reduce the demand on the system so it can hold up.
The request prompting blackouts was lifted late Saturday morning.
TVA provides electricity for most of the city-owned utilities and member-owned cooperatives across the area.
Tombigbee Electric was one of many local power providers who told its members Saturday morning it would shut the power off to five percent of its members at a time for around 30 minutes.