UPDATE: Three of four escaped Alcorn County inmates arrested in Louisiana

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — At least three of the four escaped Alcorn County inmates are back in custody after their arrests Friday night 344 miles away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Law enforcement identified the three as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton.
The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Landon Braudway had not been found yet.
However, WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge quoted Louisiana State Police saying four people were under arrest.
The television station reported the arrests happened at a gas station not more than two miles from the campus of Louisiana State University.
Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the four escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday by cutting a hole through the roof.
He added the four were in jail awaiting trial.
A surveillance camera captured the four after their escape running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.
As a precaution, schools in Corinth and Alcorn County did not allow students to go outside for recess on Friday.