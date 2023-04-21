 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Teen from Mantachie reported missing found safe

  • Updated
Hunter Ray Patterson

UPDATE 9:07 p.m.

The Itawamba County Sheriff's Office says Hunter Ray Patterson was found safe at his mother's home.

Original story

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Friday afternoon for a Mantachie teenager who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Hunter Ray Patterson, 19, stands 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 148 pounds and may be driving a 2001 gray/silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo with the Alabama license plate 41HG187.

Someone last saw Patterson in the 4100 block of River Road near Mantachie wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

His family says he suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.

You are asked to call the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department at 662-862-3401 if you know where Patterson is.

