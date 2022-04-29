UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim's name released after fatal shooting in Oxford

Updated as of 4/29/2022 (4:35 p.m.):
The Oxford Police Department announced this afternoon the arrest of 33-year-old Justin Maurice Morris from Oxford, MS.
Morris has been formally charged with murder and a Justice Court Judge set his bond at $1 million.
OPD received a 911 call from a neighbor in the 600 block of Saddle Creek Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. on March 29, 2022, saying they heard yelling and then gunshots.
Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Greteva Nicole Frierson from Oxford, MS, dead after an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers learned that Justin Morris was a suspect in the shooting death. He was found in the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive and taken into custody.
The investigation is still in the early stages but appears to point towards domestic violence.
If you have any information about what happened, you can call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.
ORIGINAL STORY:
