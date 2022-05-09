UPDATE: Subjects of Amber Alert found safe, suspect arrested

UPDATE at 6:30 a.m. on 05/10/22: News outlets in Louisiana report the Amber Alert is canceled. Law enforcement in Mississippi arrested the suspect and the two children are safe.
WDSU in New Orleans reports that the Mandeville Police Department confirmed the three were found in Crystal Springs, Mississippi late Monday night.
Police told the news outlet that Hernandez is the father of the youngest girl. He will be taken back to Mandeville to be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
PRESS RELEASE - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, on behalf of the Louisiana State Police, has issued an AMBER ALERT for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.
Amaya Hernandez is described as a Hispanic female 22 inches tall, weighing 12 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Amaya Hernandez was last seen wearing a pink onesie.
Eileen De Leon Ramos is described as a Hispanic female 9-year-old three feet tall, weighing 45 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Eileen De Leon Ramos was last seen wearing a red polo-style shirt and khaki skirt.
Amaya Hernandez and Eileen De Leon Ramos are accompanied by Sergio “David” Hernandez. Sergio “David” Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male 25-year-old five feet three inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
The vehicle being used is a 2007 blue Honda Civic bearing Mississippi license plate PNC3279. The vehicle was last seen traveling north into Mississippi.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Amaya Hernandez and Eileen De Leon Ramos or Sergio “David” Hernandez or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.