UPDATE: State issues Silver Alert for man missing from Tupelo group home

Updated 7:16 p.m.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a man who walked away from a group home in Tupelo Saturday.
William Tyler Sanderson, 24, suffers from a mental issue, according to Tupelo Police Captain Chuck McDougald.
Sanderson stands 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds.
The MBI said someone last saw him wearing a black-and-green jacket along with blue jeans, carrying a black duffle bag.
McDougald added the man was last seen at 5145 Lackey Lane, which is on the western edge of the city.
Officers are quickly trying to track him down because of the cold weather.
If you see Sanderson, you are asked to call 911.