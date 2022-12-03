UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pontotoc man

UPDATE: 1:03 a.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says a man from Pontotoc is safe just a couple of hours after issuing a Silver Alert for him.
Elton Huddleston disappeared after someone last saw him Saturday afternoon in the city on Oxford Street.
Original story
PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Pontotoc man..
Elton Huddleston was last seen Saturday afternoon, December 3, in the 100 block of Oxford Street in Pontotoc.
He is five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon Mississippi State pullover.
Huddleston is believed to be in a 2013 white Toyota Corolla, with a Mississippi license plate: PNA9236.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pontotoc Police Department at 662-489-3631 or 911.