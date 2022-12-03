 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pontotoc man

  • Updated
  • 0
Elton Huddleston

MBI

UPDATE: 1:03 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says a man from Pontotoc is safe just a couple of hours after issuing a Silver Alert for him.

Elton Huddleston disappeared after someone last saw him Saturday afternoon in the city on Oxford Street.

Original story

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Pontotoc man..

 Elton Huddleston was last seen Saturday afternoon, December 3, in the 100 block of Oxford Street in Pontotoc.

He is five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon Mississippi State pullover.

Huddleston is believed to be in a 2013 white Toyota Corolla, with a Mississippi license plate: PNA9236.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pontotoc Police Department at 662-489-3631 or 911.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you