Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Jackson man

  • Updated
  • 0
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

John Areghan, 48

Updated Jan. 7, 2023

The Silver Alert issued for John Areghan has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

Original post below

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson, MS. 

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. 

Areghan was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt Friday, Jan. 6, in the 600 block of Wildfire Way in Jackson walking in an unknown direction. 

Family members say Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

AC Barker is from Nashville, Tennessee. She is an Ole Miss graduate and is working on her M.A. in Journalism.

