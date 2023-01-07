UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Jackson man

Updated Jan. 7, 2023
The Silver Alert issued for John Areghan has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.
Original post below
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson, MS.
He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.
Areghan was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt Friday, Jan. 6, in the 600 block of Wildfire Way in Jackson walking in an unknown direction.
Family members say Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.