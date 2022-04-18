Update: Saltillo man arrested for Steele’s Dive homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police identified the man charged in connection to a weekend homicide at a Tupelo restaurant.

Investigators charged Timothy Albert Turner, 37, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder.

The incident happened after-hours early Saturday morning, April 16 at Steele’s Dive on West Main Street.

The murder victim 31-year-old Leonard "K.C." Cooper of Fulton died that evening at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The restaurant issued a statement Monday afternoon.

"Steele’s had no part in this incident other than it happening on our property, outside our establishment. We are working with the police & investigators in every way possible with complete cooperation, although it was in no way affiliated with our business or employees."

Police and a prosecutor gathered Monday in Municipal Court for Turner's appearance before a judge following his arrest.

He hoped to get out of jail on bond while awaiting trial in the death of Cooper.

Police said the death came about because of a confrontation early Saturday outside of the restaurant.

Police Chief John Quaka was in court and heard his detective's testimony on what transpired outside the restaurant.

Turner knocked Cooper to the ground and hit him in the face 36 times with his fist.

He slammed Cooper's head into the concrete about eight times.

Turner then drove away, but he came back stomping and punching Cooper's face some more.

Security cameras at Steele's Dive captured the attack.

Judge Willie Allen ordered Turner to stay in jail, and he may remain there until his case goes to trial.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports defense attorney Tony Farese told the court Cooper left Turner with a broken nose and wrist nine months earlier and that Cooper threatened Turner that night.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green expects the state to perform the autopsy on Cooper later this week.