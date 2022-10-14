UPDATE: Police release name of "person of interest" in Verona double shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with Thursday's shooting at a home that sent a father and his stepson to the hospital.
He is identified as Rodricus Hurst Junior, 21, and Chief Marsenio Nunn said Hurst should be considered armed and dangerous.
Meanwhile, both victims from Wednesday's shooting in Verona are now out of the hospital.
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
Family members say Curtis Sims, 32, is home after being shot in the head outside his parents' home on Raymond Avenue.
Sims' stepfather, Mitchell Mcgaughy, 55, returned home just hours after gunfire tore through the house.
It is not clear what led to the gunfire in the first place.